Tweedmouth Rangers part company with manager Tom Blaikie

Tweedmouth Rangers and manager Tom 'Prof' Blaikie 'parted' company on Saturday night, following the Twempies' narrow defeat to Peebles Rovers.

Tweedmouth announced the move before 6pm on their social media accounts, saying: "Tonight Tweedmouth Rangers have parted company with manager Prof Blaikie by mutual consent. The club would like to place on record their thanks for all of his hardwork and efforts and wish him well in the future."

Cromarty taps in for Tweedmouth

A 4-3 defeat on Saturday to Peebles, in which Tweedmouth had led 2-0, was Blaikie's last match in charge.

He had been manager since shortly after the start of this East of Scotland campaign, and told the Berwickshire News he took over with the club in a shambles.

Results have been steadily improving, with Rangers getting their first point in a 3-3 draw with Coldstream recently. However, that was the only point of Blaikie's reign.

No announcement has been made by the club regarding the search for a new boss.