Tweedmouth Rangers launch 50/50 draw to raise funds

Tweedmouth Rangers have recently launched a new 50/50 draw, selling 100 numbers at £10 a month with a monthly prize of £500.

Every penny made from the draw will go towards moving the club forward in an increasingly competitive East of Scotland League.

Tweedmouth currently sit bottom of East of Scotland League Conference A and are without a point after 13 league matches.

A spokesman for the club said: “To do nothing is to stand still at best. This initiative will be the next step of taking our club forward inside the ever expanding Scottish pyramid system at level six.

“If you’d like to help support our club please get in touch and buy your number.

“We’re asking all players, management & committee if they would buy one number and sell another.

“Once we have all the numbers sold it will give the club an income of £6,000 a year which we really need to progress and compete.”

The East of Scotland League saw a massive influx of teams, mostly from the east region juniors, in the summer and clubs such as Eyemouth United and Tweedmouth have struggled with the massively improving standard of the league.

Although the standard of teams faced on a weekly basis will decrease from next season, with the top five teams from all three divisions forming a Premier Division and the rest forming a second tier, the money generated through this scheme is still very important as the club aim to compete financially.

On Saturday, Colin Pike, Tweeedmouth Rangers chairman, reported that three quarters of the tickets had already been sold, adding that “one last push” was needed to sell the rest that remain on offer.

Anyone wishing to buy tickets (pictured abovE) should do so on the club’s website, through the contact page on www.tweedmouthrangers.co.uk.

Tweedmouth’s last game of 2018 is on Saturday and sees them travel to Hawick Royal Albert for a Borders derby, before they are back at home for another derby – a Berwickshire one against Coldstream.

Thereafter, Rangers have two home games in January as they aim to grab their first league victory and their maiden points of the campaign.