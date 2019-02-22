Tweedmouth Rangers announce Stuart Wilson as new manager

Stuart Wilson will be the new manager of Tweedmouth Rangers FC, taking over at the end of the season.

Tweedmouth Rangers were left without a manager after the departure of Tom 'Prof' Blaikie last week, but fans seem excited by the arrival of Wilson - who has previous experience at this level, including with Eyemouth United.

The club announced the move on social media, saying: "Stuart has great experience of the East of Scotland and is well respected.

"He is a young enthusiastic manager keen to get back into managing at this level and is excited about the way which the club wants to go.

"We are thrilled he has decided to join us in what is exciting times for the club."

There is just five games remaining for Tweedmouth in Conference 'A' of the East of Scotland League, with bottom place all but guaranteed.

The club hope Wilson can give fresh reason for optimism moving into what should be a more evenly-contested division next year - with the top five teams from each conference (and the best sixth placed team overall) forming a new league for next season.