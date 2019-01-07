Tweedmouth Rangers 3 Coldstream 3: First Rangers point comes in Berwickshire derby

Tweedmouth Rangers secured their first point of the season on Saturday, coming from 3-1 down to draw with local rivals Coldstream.

Tweedmouth were on the attack straight from kick off in this Berwickshire News derby and got their reward in the third minute when Stewart Wright headed home a Regan Graham corner to give the Twempies an early lead.

It was typical, battling, derby day fare (Pic: Tweedmouth Rangers)

Coldstream hit back immediately when a Stewart misjudgement allowed David Brown, Coldstream’s best player on the day, to race through clear on goal. The youngster made no mistake as he confidently fired low past Danny Fletcher in the Rangers’ goal for the equaliser.

The rest of the half was typical derby day fare with both teams fully committed but with few clear opportunities created – the half-time whistle sounded with the scores level at 1-1.

The Streamers got off to a flying start in the second half as defender Max Fox headed in his first goal for the club from a Shane Bonnington corner in the 47th minute to give his side the lead.

The Blues were now dominating and thought they had a third goal only for Kris Dixon’s effort to be ruled out for a foul on Fletcher. They were not to be denied for long, however, and extended the lead in the 62nd minute when Ben Herdman turned in the box to fire in following a Dixon corner.

Coldstream were now cruising to what looked like being a comfortable victory until disaster struck midway through the half when Michael Allan was shown a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Michael Robinson on the edge of the box. The punishment was compounded when ex-Streamer Stuart Coyle, who had only entered the action minutes earlier, stepped up to take the free-kick and crashed an unstoppable shot beyond Elliot Turnbull to reduce the deficit.

With just seven minutes left on the clock, the Rangers were awarded a free kick on the left and Owen Renton’s delivery was not fully cleared and fell to the feet of Evan Smith who gleefully steered the ball into the net for the equaliser.

Both teams pushed for what would have been a late winning goal but had to settle for a share of the spoils – a point that will be well celebrated in Tweedmouth.