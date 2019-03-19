Tweedmouth Rangers 1 Musselburgh Athletic 5: 'Gers defeated by title chasers

Tweedmouth Rangers were beaten 5-1 by title-chasing Musselburgh Athletic on Sunday, in one of the two East of Scotland games to beat the mid-March winter weather.

Every game in Tweedmouth’s Conference ‘A’ and every game in Eyemouth United’s Conference ‘B’ was postponed, with only St Andrews against Broxburn Athletic, in Conference ‘C’, going ahead on the Saturday afternoon.

However, the worst of the weather was away in time for this Sunday afternoon clash at Old Shielfield.

Musselburgh took full advantage of the fact that their title rivals were idle to move to within two points of league leaders Penicuik Athletic – although the Midlothian side still have two games in hand.

Ewan Ralton put the visitors in front on 10 minutes. It was the simplest of finishes for him after great work down the Musselburgh right left him to tap in from five yards.

Jackie Myles made it 2-0 with a killer goal, just moments before the half-time whistle. He capitalised on a defensive mistake to tuck home from just inside the box.

Mathu King made it 3-0 just six minutes into the second half when he pounched on a rebound, and the same man made it four for the visitors just after the hour mark – this time drilling into the bottom right hand corner.

Ewan Ralton grabbed his second of the match on 85 minutes, turning in a cutback for 5-0.

But Tweedmouth still had time to grab themselves a consolation strike – which they did in the last minute.

A looping ball into the box was headed in perfectly by Michael Robinson to give the home fans something to cheer.

Points in this game proved too much to ask for – but that was likely to be the case against a side who started the match third and will play in a higher division next season.

The 2-1 victory last weekend, against a Peebles side who have amassed 19 points and sit tenth, shows hope for the future for Tweedmouth Rangers.