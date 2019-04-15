Tweedmouth Rangers 0 Penicuik Athletic 4: Gers put up fight against champs in waiting

Tweedmouth Rangers faced a seemingly impossible task on Sunday as conference leaders Penicuik Athletic visited Old Shielfield.

The visitors scored after less than five minutes when Stevenson struck a 22 yard free kick up and over the defensive wall and keeper Fletcher, the ball shaving the crossbar on its way in.

Penicuik, for all their dominant possession, certainly hadn’t brought their A game and passes were going astray with Tweedmouth also working very hard to hassle and frustrate the soon to be champions.

After 43 minutes a rare half chance presented itself for the home side with Graham racing past Robinson and looking to be played in, but Robinson delayed making the pass and was crowded out.

Tweedmouth were proving a tough nut to crack, working hard to close down and harry their opponents all over the park. To the surprise of a few, it was just 1-0 to the visitors at the break.

With a minute on the clock in the second period, however, Caddow struck a speculative drive from around 28 yards and the ball arrowed into the top corner of the home net for 2-0 to Penicuik.

With 15 minutes left, the game was finally killed off when a back post cross was headed back across by Somerville and McIntosh controlled it nicely before finishing in the corner from about 15 yards.

A brilliant last ditch tackle from Tweedmouth’s McLeod and goalkeeper Fletcher’s save typified the determination shown by the home side.

Tweedmouth were looking a bit tired now but still fighting for everything. With the ball still out of play, Page of Penicuik and McLeod of Tweedmouth became involved in pushing and shoving off the ball, but McLeod then seemed to bring his head forward and, after the dust settled, Page was cautioned and McLeod spoiled his very good game by being red carded.

From a stoppage time corner, Connolly headed home for 4-0.