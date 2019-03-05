Tweedmouth Rangers 0 Linlithgow Rose 6: Biggest crowd of the season witness Rose win

Tweedmouth Rangers attracted their biggest crowd of the season, 154, for this King Cup Round Two clash with Linlithgow Rose.

After only six minutes, the Twempies were behind as Barbour headed home from a corner to give the Rose an early lead.

The crowd of 154 watched Linlithgow progress to the next round against the ten men.

The Rose doubled their lead in the 33rd minute when a ball in from the left was laid off by Strickland to Coyne who hit a fierce volley high past the helpless Fletcher.

Five minutes later, the Rose made it three when Batchelor dived to head home after ‘keeper Fletcher parried an initial shot.

Just before half-time, the home side were reduced to ten men when Strang was shown a straight red card for foul and abusive language.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Rose scored again, this time with a low shot from Strickland.

Coyne fired home a fifth after good build up play and, in added time, the Rose rounded off the scoring as Coyne completed his hat-trick.