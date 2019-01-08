Tweedmouth manager Tom Blaikie: We have come far in short space of time

After 15 long matches and an intense derby with Coldstream, Tweedmouth Rangers finally have their first point of the season.

Coldstream had led 3-1 in Saturday’s match but a red card changed everything, with Tweedmouth coming back to collect a point.

Manager Tom ‘Prof’ Blaikie, formerly boss at the Streamers, believed it could have been three points for his side, and that this result has been a long time coming.

“It’s great to get something on the board,” he told the Berwickshire News.

“We have come a long way in a short time because we should have had points at Hawick and Arniston. The team has been playing well.

“I was relieved to get the first point but disappointed that we didn’t win the game, because I think we had as many chances as Coldstream and competed very well.”

Having taken over early in October, the point was the first for Blaikie and his coaching staff – and is reward for what the boss says has been improvement week upon week.

“I’ve been in charge for ten games, that would not have happened ten games ago with the mentality of the squad.

“It’s a relief to get the point but I have seen it coming for the last three or four games.”

Blaikie explained the ‘mess’ that he took over when he arrived at Old Shielfield Park and the differences that he sees at the club as we enter 2019.

“When I took over, the playing side [of the club] was a shambles with hardly any players.

“There was a lack of numbers, an inexperienced squad an when they went out to play there was no structure in the team.

“Some of the scorelines were horrendous, I was apprehensive about taking the job. Guys were low in confidence, results speak for themselves – they were terrible.

“I have taken over a couple a couple of clubs in my time but that was probably the worst.

“But we have managed to bring a few new players and they have joined two or three guys that were already there.”

The next step for Blaikie and his team is to attempt to rise up the East of Scotland League Conference A, although they have a week free this weekend before they face Arniston Rangers.

“The aim is to keep building on what we did on Saturday and to start turning narrow defeats into wins.

“The goal is still to avoid finishing bottom, that will be the aim until it’s impossible.”