Tweedmouth manager says side were unfortunate in season defeat number 14

Tweedmouth Rangers fell to defeat number 14 out of 14 in their East of Scotland League campaign, but this one was extra difficult to take.

2-0 down at the break, Rangers fought back and dominated the vast majority of the second half – but Robertson’s goal wasn’t enough to ensure they secured their first point of the campaign.

Hawick goalkeeper Craig Saunders was on inspired form

Hawick came into the fixture having only won once at home in two years, but they doubled that tally with a narrow victory over Tweedmouth.

Royal Albert move on to 12 points, with Tweedmouth stuck to the foot of the table. But the first point is coming.

Expressing his thoughts on the game, Tweedmouth manager Tom ‘Prof’ Blaikie, a one-time Royal Albert team boss, said: “I am very disappointed, as we more than deserved to get something out of the game.

“In the second half, we were by far the better side but the Hawick goalkeeper (Craig Saunders) was brilliant and he won the game for them.”

Royal Albert’s assistant manager Andy Gibson said: “We had 12 of our squad missing and were lucky to get a team on the pitch.

“Considering this, I thought we did really well and it was an excellent win for us at the end.

“In the first half, we performed very well and, although not producing the same sort of impetus in the second half, the players got on with the job, got stuck in, and we got the three points we were after, which has improved our league position.”