Tweedmouth Amateurs donate sponsor fee to stricken opponent

Tweedmouth Amateurs were praised by Earlston Rhymers after they donated sponsor money and had a small player collection for an injured opponent on Saturday, November 10.

The match between Tweedmouth and Earlston was barely a quarter of an hour old when a 50-50 tackle in the middle of the park resulted in a horrific double leg break for Rhymers’ 21-year-old Joe Thomson.

The match was, understandably, abandoned immediately with the scores still at 0-0 and Joe was rushed off to hospital.

Earlston posted on social media after the match thanking their opposition for the way in which they acted.

“We would like to thank Tweedmouth Amateurs for the kind gesture for our player Joe Thomson, who suffered a double leg break when we met.” the statement read.

“Tweedmouth donated sponsor money and a players collection to help him with his rehabilitation. Cheers lads for all your help during and after the game.”

Matthew Clark, club secretary for Tweedmouth Amateurs, spoke on the incident.

“It was a nothing tackle really, in the middle of the park.

“The two boys both went for the tackle and you could see straight away it was a broken leg.”

The decision to donate the money came from Steven Roughead, the sponsor, who is very in touch with local football, but Matthew said everyone was in agreement that the match fee should be given to the striken player.

“I tried to organise the players’ collection as best as I could and the boys put their hands in their pockets.

“We treated it as if it was one of our players kind of thing.”

The sponsor fee and the players donation raised about £75 for Joe.

The 21-year-old wished Tweedmouth all the best for the rest of their season.