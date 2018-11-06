Tweedmouth 0 Oakley United 2: Tenth defeat on the spin for Tweedmouth

Tweedmouth Rangers were defeated for the tenth league match in succession on Saturday as they went down 2-0 to Oakley United at Old Shielfield.

Goals from Mark Allan and Jack Cowan secured victory for the visitors, who started the match just above Tweedmouth in the table with four points.

Oakley United parted company with manager RichardFox on October 21, and their new boss, Stewart Kenny, was taking charge of his first game in the Oakley dugout.

And it was a winning start for the new man, who has recently made the step up from Tullibody Amatuers in Clackmannanshire.

The three points mean that, after ten matches, Oakley have seven points and move into tenth position in the league – level on points with Coldstream, although the Streamers have three games in hand.

Tweedmouth, on the other hand, remain rooted to the bottom of the East of Scotland Conference A table, now with a goal difference of minus 51 – despite improving results.

Second last place Arniston are now seven points away and almost out of touch.

Elsewhere in the East of Scotland leagues, Eyemouth United’s fixture with Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale was called off.

Similar to Tweedmouth’s tie, that is a chance for struggling Eyemouth to pick up a point against a team that is not too far ahead of them in the table.