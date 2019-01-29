Tweedmouth 0 Hill of Beath 2: Scoreline shows Rangers improvement

A 2-0 defeat at home to Hill of Beath on Saturday is a marker for how far Tweedmouth Rangers have come since the start of the season.

On August 25, with the East of Scotland League season just a week old, Tweedmouth were humiliated by the Fifers in a 16-0 drubbing away from home.

That defeat had followed an 8-0 defeat at home to Dunbar United, who Rangers will hope to highlight their improvement to this weekend when they travel for the reverse fixture.

Despite improved performances, results are yet to come around – although a first point was put on the board by Tom Blaikie and his side when they drew 3-3 with Coldstream recently.

Hill of Beath, who recently lost star man Calum Adamson to Berwick Rangers no less, scored either side of half-time on Saturday to take all three points as they aim for the title.

Goals from Kevin Conners and Russell Grierson were enough as Hawthorn move to within fivepoints of leaders Penicuik with a game in hand.