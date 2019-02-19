Tom 'Prof' Blaikie sets record straight after Tweedmouth Rangers exit

Shortly after Tweedmouth Rangers’ narrow 4-3 loss at home to Peebles Rovers on Saturday, manager Tom ‘Prof’ Blaikie left the club with immediate effect.

In, now deleted, post-match social media posts, Tweedmouth Rangers announced the news.

Peebles score on Saturday in their 4-3 success at Old Shielfield

“Tonight Tweedmouth Rangers have parted company with manager Prof Blaikie by mutual consent. The club would like to place on record their thanks for all of his hardwork and efforts and wish him well in the future,” they wrote on Facebook and Twitter.

On Monday morning, before the Tweet was deleted during the week, Blaikie looked to set the record straight, telling the Berwickshire News: “I’m disappointed in how that has come out because it wasn’t mutual – I resigned on Saturday straight after the game.

“I told the players after the game, they are the most important people.

“I asked the secretary to inform the committee of my decision and I left the ground.

“Two or three players contacted me on Saturday night and they had put on their Facebook page that they had parted company with mutual agreement – which was just another lie, to be honest.”

Former Coldstream boss Prof explained his decision to leave the club, saying: “It’s not been good the last couple of weeks, there’s been a lot of changes at the club – things had been agreed and were beginning to change.

“But I wish everyone at the club all the best for the future.”

The decision was announced after Saturday's 4-3 defeat to Peebles, but has nothing to do with that result, or any other result - Blaikie added.

“It has nothing to do with Saturday at all,” he said.

“The players were informed by me, on Sunday, directly by text message, exactly why I left.

“It wasn’t do to with the players or results – it was other things at the club that I wasn’t happy with and that I’m not prepared to work with.

“I’m 58 years old and I’ve been with three other clubs in the East of Scotland over the years – I think I demand a little more respect than what I was getting from certain people there.”

Results have definitely improved since the arrival of Blaikie to Tweedmouth, although only one point was picked up during his spell at Old Shielfield.

Having lost 16-0 to Hill of Beath at the start of the season, for example, they were beaten 2-0 by them recently.

“Anybody that knows about football can see how much improvement there is.

“I don’t want to blow my own trumpet, I’m uncomfortable with that. I like to be judged by my style of play and – although I know I’ve not won games – the results.

“There has been in a major turnaround. I know myself what I have done there and I couldn’t have done anymore.”

The last word from ‘Prof’ went to the players, who he says are good players that will go on to win games at East of Scotland level.

“The players have been absolutely magnificent and bought into everything I did.

“I will miss them and I told them that, I will miss working with them.

“The players are good players, they can play that level, they understand the game and they took on board what we were telling them.”