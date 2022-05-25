Teenage midfielder back at Hearts after end of loan to Berwick Rangers

Teenage midfielder Aidan Denholm has left after eight months at Berwick Rangers to rejoin parent club Heart of Midlothian.

By Darin Hutson
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 8:25 am
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 8:25 am
Aidan Denholm on the ball for Berwick Rangers (Photo: Ian Runciman)
Aidan Denholm on the ball for Berwick Rangers (Photo: Ian Runciman)

The West Lothian-born 18-year-old started at Shielfield Park in September after being loaned out by the Scottish Premiership outfit and soon established himself as a regular fixture in the Wee ’Gers’ starting line-up, playing 24 times in all competitions.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter

He notched up one goal during his time in Northumberland, a long-range equaliser during Rangers’ 2-1 home Scottish Cup tie defeat by Stirling Albion back in October.

A spokesperson for manager Stuart Malcolm’s Scottish Lowl and Football League side said: “All at the club would like to wish Aidan all the very best for the future.”

Aidan DenholmBerwick RangersWest LothianScottish Premiership