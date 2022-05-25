Teenage midfielder back at Hearts after end of loan to Berwick Rangers

Aidan Denholm on the ball for Berwick Rangers (Photo: Ian Runciman)

The West Lothian-born 18-year-old started at Shielfield Park in September after being loaned out by the Scottish Premiership outfit and soon established himself as a regular fixture in the Wee ’Gers’ starting line-up, playing 24 times in all competitions.

He notched up one goal during his time in Northumberland, a long-range equaliser during Rangers’ 2-1 home Scottish Cup tie defeat by Stirling Albion back in October.