Teenage midfielder back at Hearts after end of loan to Berwick Rangers

The West Lothian-born 18-year-old started at Shielfield Park in September after being loaned out by the Scottish Premiership outfit and soon established himself as a regular fixture in the Wee ’Gers’ starting line-up, playing 24 times in all competitions.
He notched up one goal during his time in Northumberland, a long-range equaliser during Rangers’ 2-1 home Scottish Cup tie defeat by Stirling Albion back in October.
A spokesperson for manager Stuart Malcolm’s Scottish Lowl and Football League side said: “All at the club would like to wish Aidan all the very best for the future.”