Sonny Anderson (14) starts for Eyemouth United first team

Eyemouth United manager Gary Cardle and assistant manager, Ross Aitchison, showed their commitment to youth development by selecting Sonny Anderson (14) to be in their squad in last weekend’s league fixture with Tranent.

Anderson, currently playing with Eyemouth United’s under 15s, was called up to play for his club’s senior side in the 6-0 defeat, writes Stephan Spiers.

Anderson and the rest of his team have been training with Eyemouth’s first team once a week.

David Hendy (15) has talken to the field in recent months and has assisted and scored in what is currently a very tough East of Scotland League, with the inclusion of various ex-junior sides.

The 14-year-old midfielder was also given the surprise news that he would start the game in a central midfield position.

Eyemouth manager Cardle said: “Sonny played fantastically, and I hope that his playing today inspires the rest of our great group of youth players to work for a similar opportunity.”

Anderson himself said: “The experience was tough and the game was very fast, but I enjoyed it.”