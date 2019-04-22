Peebles 0 Coldstream 6: Streamers smash hosts for six

Coldstream enjoyed their day in the Easter sunshine at Peebles on Saturday as five goals from striker Buster Briggs saw them cruise to a convincing six goal victory.

The Streamers were just four points ahead of Peebles at the first whistle, but six goals better at the last. Jonny Fairbairn’s side will finish this campaign in seventh place.

Max Fox (Coldstream in blue) and Grant Wilson both get a head to the ball

After an even opening, the Streamers began to dominate and grabbed the breakthrough goal five minutes before the interval. Dawson’s run into the box was halted by David Lindsay’s crude challenge and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Briggs stepped up to confidently fire into the bottom corner for the opening goal.

The second goal arrived soon after. Bonnington did well down the right to find Michael Allan and the makeshift front man’s low cross was steered home by Briggs from close range.

Briggs came close to completing a first half hat-trick but his headed effort following a deflected Gay free kick narrowly cleared the cross bar.

Briggs found the net again after 50 minutes from Bonnington’s cross but it was ruled out for offside.

In the middle is Fraser Jackson moving the ball away

It was 3-0 soon after, though, as Bonnington got his head to a through ball and sent Briggs racing through on goal. He made no mistake with a sweet strike beyond Kerr to complete his treble.

On the hour mark Briggs scored again. Dawson met Bonnington’s cross and his goal bound shot was blocked only for Briggs to react first and steer the rebound home.

With 20 remaining, Max Fox’s precise pass found Briggs wide on the right, his excellent delivery was met by his strike partner Allan but his shot was well saved by Kerr. Allan was involved again moments later as his powerful free kick from distance was saved by Kerr and Briggs was again on hand to smash in the rebound to complete a remarkable five goal haul.

The scoring was completed in the 71st minute by Dawson, who had another impressive performance, as he dispatched a curling direct free-kick from 20 yards.

Peebles player Colin Smith gets barged away from the ball by Kieran Lee

Coldstream found the back of the net again in the closing minutes but Allan’s finish was adjudged to be offside, with Peebles ending with 10 men.

Peebles (in red) Fraser Jackson heads the ball away from Kieran Lee

Coldstream goalie Elliot Turnbull punches the ball away from an Peebles attacking player

Coldstream No 4 Craig Heugh has the ball taken away from him by Grant Wison