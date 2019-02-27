New Tweedmouth Rangers boss Stuart Wilson set for "challenge"

New Tweedmouth Rangers manager Stuart Wilson says he is set for a “challenge” when he takes over the club in the summer.

Wilson, who started the season at struggling Eyemouth United, will take over in the summer – after his current spell with Chirnside United.

That was a decision that he made himself, as he told the Berwickshire News.

“Chirnside asked me to help them out and I said I’d do that until the end of the season.

“I didn’t want to go back on my word so when Tweedmouth asked me to become manager I said yeah, but it won’t but until the end of the season because I really can't go back on my word with Chirnside.

"They were quite happy to wait, which is even better for myself."

Wilson, who has managed three games at Chirnside and picked up three wins, knows the challenge at Tweedmouth is a big one – but it’s one he is relishing.

“The major thing is that we need to boost the squad numbers and add depth and quality to the squad - there is only something like 17 registered players there at the moment.

"We need to add depth and obviously quality to the squad. The lads that they do have are good players but they need a helping hand.

“It’s not an impossible task but it’s a challenge – like I had with Eyemouth at the start of the season. It is what it is.

"But it’s East of Scotland football and that’s where we want to be.”

The East of Scotland League is set for a reshuffle next year, with the top five teams from each conference plus the best sixth placed team breaking into a higher division - and that should make the league easier for the likes of Tweedmouth and Eyemouth.

Wilson hopes that, combined with his experience from two and a half years with Eyemouth, can help his new side.

"It'll help having that experience and the guys that are already there, like Gary Smith who was with me at Eyemouth, are experienced too. Gary has been at this level for a long, long time, so I think in the short spell he has been at Tweedmouth that has probably helped as well."

Whilst remaining with Chirnside until the end of the season, Wilson will meet the Twempies players in the coming days.

"I plan to have a word with the players over the next week or so and go in and meet the players that are there.

"I already know the majority of them anyway, there's a couple of them that have already played under me previously - but I will go in and have a word, introduce myself and let them know what we will be looking for next season."