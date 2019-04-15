Musselburgh Athletic 4 Coldstream 0: King the difference in reverse

Coldstream couldn’t repeat their recent home victory against Musselburgh Athletic on Saturday as their depleted side went down 4-0 at Olivebank Stadium.

Coldstream will be playing in the second East of Scotland tier next season – only the top five from each conference plus the best sixth placed side are promoted to the Premiership. Musselburgh are one of those sides.

Mathu King, who was suspended for the Home Park match, was the difference between the teams on Saturday, scoring two and assisting two in a one-sided first half.

King opened the scoring in the 15th minute, collecting Nathan Evans neat pass in the box before dispatching the ball into the bottom corner. The Burgh strike duo combined again eight minutes later, this time Evans finishing from King’s clever back-heeled pass.

The Streamers then had their first effort on goal but Ross Straughan’s headed effort from a Shane Bonnington corner cleared the cross bar.

Moments later the home side scored their third, King found space on the edge of the box to lay the ball into the path of Jackie Myles who drilled in from 20 yards.

Coldstream then changed their shape and this saw some improvement. Phil Bright’s great run down the left found Sam Dawson but his shot from the edge of the box flew narrowly wide.

However, any hopes Coldstream had of a recovery disappeared on the stroke of half time when King headed Liam Gregory’s cross past Elliot Turnbull for 4-0.

Ten minutes after the restart Turnbull saved well to deny King his hat-trick and thankfully he was withdrawn from the action soon after, his work well and truly done.

The match was more of an even contest thereafter with Kris Dixon, Stuart Briggs and Dawson all having shots saved by Adams but a consolation goal was not to come as Musselburgh finished with a deserved three points.