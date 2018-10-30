Musselburgh 1 Tweedmouth Rangers 0: Last minute heartbreak for visitors

It’s been a brutal introduction to life in the East of Scotland League for Tweedmouth Rangers, with heavy defeat following heavy defeat. Sunday though, was different.

Tweedmouth went into the trip to Musselburgh Athletic off the back of eight straight losses in the league, with the latest coming 3-0 at home to Leith Athletic – but they were moments away from securing their maiden East of Scotland League point in East Lothian.

A 94th minute goalfrom Liam Gregory denied Tweedmouth, who had defended resolutely for the full 90 minutes.

Musselburgh, fourth in the league with six wins from seven, would have expected to cruise past their visitors – who had conceded 50 times in eight matches.

It didn’t turn out like that at all, however, with the Berwickshire side defending immaculately and keeping the home side at bay until the heartbreak in the last seconds of stoppage time denying them their first point.

Tweedmouth goalkeeper Danny Fletcher didn’t make himself popular with the home crowd, with a video showing him taking a tumble under little or no contact – an action which he later defended.

It was that sort of know-how that nearly allowed Tweedmouth to steal a point, but it’s a match they will take confidence from going forward.

Karl Cleghorn, chairman of Musselburgh Athletic, praised his visitors, so impressed was he with their performance.

“I think we all appreciated how fortunate we were to get that goal yesterday,” he told Tweedmouth.

“Let your boys know that we were impressed by the effort and level of play. It was good to have you up at Musselburgh.”