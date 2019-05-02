Manager leaves rock bottom Berwick Rangers

Berwick Rangers have announced that Johnny Harvey has left the post of first team manager.

The club's position at the bottom of Scottish League Two was confirmed with a 3-0 defeat by nearest rivals Albion Rovers last weekend.

It leaves the Shielfield club facing a play-off against either Highland League champions Cove Rangers or Lowland League winners East Kilbride to preserve their unique status as the only English club playing in the Scottish league.

Chairman Len Eyre, in a statement on the club's social media pages, said: “We’d like to thank Johnny for his absolute commitment to Berwick Rangers and his tireless work to improve matters.

"He inherited a difficult situation and unfortunately has been unable to get the results we needed to stay clear of the foot of League Two. We sincerely wish him every success for the future.”

The club have appointed former managers John Brownlie and Ian Little to the positions of manager and assistant respectively with immediate effect and they will take charge of the team for the visit to Elgin on Saturday.