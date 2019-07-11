Lucy Bronze gets silver in Golden Ball World Cup poll!

Berwick-born football ace Lucy Bronze has been voted as the second best player at the Women’s World Cup.

Bronze (27) only finished behind United States forward Megan Rapinoe in the Golden Ball poll.

The defender, part of the team which beat Scotland 2-1 at the group stage in France, excelled in the Lioness’ campaign, later scoring a thunderous effort in the quarter-final victory over Norway.

Now plying her trade for Lyon, where she won the Champions League last season, Bronze is recognised as one of the finest footballers in the women’s game and England women’s head coach Phil Neville had claimed she was the best player in the world earlier in the tournament.

“I think we’ve seen tonight Lucy Bronze is the best player in the world, without a shadow of a doubt – with her athleticism and quality.

“There’s no player like her in the world. I played full-back but never to that level,” Neville said after the win against Norway.

Bronze’s fine form has now been recognised at the end of tournament awards, as she finished wedged between United States duo Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle, the latter of whom finished third.

Both USA stars scored in the 2-0 victory over Netherlands in the World Cup final in Lyon, where the US won the tournament for the second time in a row and clinched a record fourth World Cup victory overall.

The Stars and Stripes had reached the final with a 2-1 win over the English in the sides’ semi-final on Tuesday, July 2.

Goals by Christen Press and Alex Morgan won it for the States.