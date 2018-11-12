Leith Athletic 2 Coldstream 1: Defeat means a year without away success for Streamers

After Leith Athletic’s late double ensured a 2-1 defeat, Coldstream’s wait for an away vcitory in a league match now stretches back more than a calendar year.

Leith started brightly and only two great saves from stand in goal keeper Willie Stewart prevented them taking the lead, while at the other end Bailey Paterson had a chance to open the scoring but his effort was blocked.

Coldstream lost attacking midfielder Kris Dixon due to injury on the half hour mark, with Gary Windram replacing him from the bench. Moments later Rhys Harbottle found himself clear of the Leith defence and the striker made no mistake as he confidently stroked the ball beyond McGinley to give the visitors the lead.

Coldstream then had their best spell, dominating possession and effectively preventing Athletic from creating any openings, however they couldn’t extend the lead and had to settle for a narrow 1-0 advantage at the interval.

The Blues should have claimed a second early in the second period when Harbottle’s cross from the right found Windram in the area but he fired wide from twelve yards.

Coldstream were defending well and the ever-lively Phil Bright was causing Leith problems down the left flank but were left to regret not taking advantage as the home side began to exert some pressure of their own as the match entered the closing stages.

Stewart saved well from Callum Mein when the winger broke free and again from a Dan Garvey headed effort but he was helpless when Garvey powered in the equaliser with five minutes left on the clock.

Leith were now pushing forward in the search of a winning goal and were rewarded in the final minute when the referee pointed to the spot when Max Fox was adjudged to have fouled his man. Mein stepped up to beat Stewart with the penalty kick to give the home team the three points.

The Streamers are on the road again next weekend, taking on Hawick Royal Albert at Albert Park.