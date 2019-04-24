Johnny Harvey: Berwick Rangers will "go down swinging"

Berwick Rangers manager Johnny Harvey is under no illusions as to the size of this weekend’s relegation battle with Albion Rovers at Shielfield Park.

After a 5-0 defeat to Clyde on Saturday, which was twinned with Albion Rovers defeating Edinburgh City 3-2, Berwick sit five points adrift of the Coatbridge side at the foot of League Two.

Speaking to the Berwickshire News, Harvey said: “It’s two wins or we are finishing bottom of the league. It’s as simple as that.

“There will be no cagey game next week. We will be going to win the game, that’ll be the plan.

“We’ll go down swinging, as they say.”

A run of one win in 22 matches will have to become three wins in 24 if Berwick are to have any hope of remaining in the division – although they are still relying on Albion losing at home to Annan Athletic in any plausible scenario.

Berwick’s last game of the league season is at Borough Briggs, against an Elgin City side who have lost seven matches in a row. But a two-legged play-off with the winner of East Kilbride and Cove Rangers, two sides hungry for promotion, is looking likely to follow.