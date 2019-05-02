John Brownlie and Ian Little in at Berwick Rangers

Berwick Rangers have announced that John Brownlie and Ian Little will replace outgoing manager Johnny Harvey at the club.

It was announced this morning (Thursday) that Harvey would leave the club with immediate effect and Brownlie and Little would step into the dugout for this Saturday's trip to Elgin City.

John Brownlie, 67, played for Berwick towards the tail end of his career, while Little was first team manager at the club just five years ago - between 2011 and 2014 - and has been at Whitehill Welfare, bottom of the Lowland League, for the last few months.

Their immediate task is to keep Berwick within the SPFL, with a play-off with either Cove Rangers or East Kilbride fast approaching.