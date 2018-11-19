Hawick Royal Albert 1 Coldstream 4: Streamers leapfrog Albert

Coldstream, much like their hosts, went into this one in much need of points to push up the league table.

Under the guidance of manager Johnny Fairbairn, a former Berwick Rangers player, the Streamers rose to the occasion with a highly efficient display.

Coldstream boss Johnny Fairburn

Coldstream got off to a dream start by scoring twice in the opening nine minutes. Goal number one arrived after three minutes. A thrusting cross-field passing move, sparked off by Tommy Malcolm, ended in Matt Carfield heading a Bailey Patterson cross past Albert number one Craig Saunders.

Within six minutes the visitors were two up. Ben Hardman found Stuart Briggs with a long ball from the back and with the Hawick defence in disarray, the pacey striker dashed forward to score.

Coldstream were pushing forward at every opportunityand Saunders made excellent stops from Briggs and Kieran Lee.

In a brief open spell of home pressure at the other end, Cormac O’Brien and Declan Knox had chances but failed to find the target.

With two minutes of the first half remaining, Coldstream added to their tally when Iain Gray headed home a Phil Bright corner kick.

Coldstream started the second half the way they had finished the first by bombarding the Albert goal and after Lee had blazed an effort over the bar, Briggs hit the upright with a header.

Although lacking the sting of their first period endeavours, Coldstream were looking the likelier side.

In the 78th minute however Hawick reduced the leeway. Following a Dominico Pacitti corner kick, Josh Neil had a shot pushed out by Coldstream keeper Elliot Turnbull and Lewis Knox poked in the rebound.

Within minutes the Albert were reduced to ten men. David Kerr upended David Brown with a rash challenge and picked up a second yellow card which led to a red.

Carfield then put the cherry on the cake, knocking in a Briggs pass two minutes from time.