Former League 2 defender Jack Brannan joins Coldstream

Former Queen of the South defender Jack Brannan has signed up for Coldstream (Photo: Coldstream FC)

Home Park manager Kieran Ainslie was delighted to see the Carlisle-born 24-year-old, currently living in Wooler, put pen to paper, saying: “He seems a great lad. He’s coming back from a serious knee injury but you can see the quality is there in training already.

“I think one season he featured 27 times in League 2, showing he’s a consistent performer at a top level. He could be a great signing for us, giving us depth and competition at both full-back positions and also on the wings.

“He has pace, tenacity and also a great delivery, so I’m excited to see how he does for us this season.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He gets on great with the lads, and I can also hear his experience coming through.