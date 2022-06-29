Former League 2 defender Jack Brannan joins Coldstream

Coldstream have added further higher-level experience to their squad by signing up former Annan, Queen of the South and Gretna defender Jack Brannan.

By Darin Hutson
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 8:32 am
Former Queen of the South defender Jack Brannan has signed up for Coldstream (Photo: Coldstream FC)
Home Park manager Kieran Ainslie was delighted to see the Carlisle-born 24-year-old, currently living in Wooler, put pen to paper, saying: “He seems a great lad. He’s coming back from a serious knee injury but you can see the quality is there in training already.

“I think one season he featured 27 times in League 2, showing he’s a consistent performer at a top level. He could be a great signing for us, giving us depth and competition at both full-back positions and also on the wings.

“He has pace, tenacity and also a great delivery, so I’m excited to see how he does for us this season.

“He gets on great with the lads, and I can also hear his experience coming through.

“He’s setting demands on players that will only bring them on and make them better players also.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”

