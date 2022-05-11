Football cup final joy for Berwick and Eyemouth amateurs

Berwick Colts celebrating beating Hawick Colts in Friday night's Sanderson Cup final at Selkirk (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Berwick Colts beat fellow Border Amateur Football Association C division side Hawick Colts 3-2 in the Sanderson Cup’s final at Selkirk’s Yarrow Park and another C division team, Eyemouth United Amateurs, defeated A division outfit Hawick United 4-1 in the Forsyth Cup at Earlston’s Runciman Park.

Jordan Ainslie, Jamie Robertson and Ryan Wilson were on target for Berwick, with Kevin Strathdee scoring both of Hawick Colts’ goals.

Declan McCulloch and Aidan Lauder got two goals each for Eyemouth, with Lewis Muir replying for Hawick United.

Hawick United's Dylan Ellins challenging for the ball against Eyemouth United Amateurs during last Friday's Forsyth Cup final in Earlston (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

A further final followed on Saturday, for the Waddell Cup at Greenlaw’s WS Happer Memorial Park, and the A division’s Langlee Amateurs clinched that one by winning a penalty shootout against B division opponents Stow 4-3, extra time having finished with the two sides all square on 3-3.

Des Sutherland, Shaun Hardie and Danny Bolton scored for Langlee and David Brown, Andrew Callow and Macauley Steele were on target for Stow.

Both Langlee and Stow have further cup finals coming up this weekend.

The former face Chirnside United at New Hawthorn Park in Duns for the Beveridge Cup on Friday, with kick-off at 7pm, and the latter take on Tweedmouth Amateurs at Coldstream’s Home Park on Saturday for the Walls Cup, with kick-off at 2pm.

Hawick Colts' Aaron Swailes on the ball against Berwick Colts during Friday's Sanderson Cup final in Selkirk (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Four league games were also played at the weekend, yielding 32 goals between them, an average of eight each.

The highest scoring was C division champions Spittal Rovers’ 14-0 demolition of Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at home, but there was no shortage of goals elsewhere either.

Tweeddale Rovers beat Chirnside United 5-2 at home in the A division, and both Borders sides in B division action lost on the road, Jed Legion by 6-1 at Biggar United and Leithen Rovers 3-1 at Tweedmouth.

Two further league games were played on Tuesday night, both home defeats for Berwickshire sides against Northumbrian opposition.

Hawick United's Jodie Easdon in action against Eyemouth United Amateurs in Friday night's Forsyth Cup final in Earlston (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Coldstream Amateurs were beaten 7-1 by Tweedmouth in the B division and Eyemouth lost 3-1 to Berwick in the C division.

The former of those results takes Tweedmouth to within a point of table-toppers Stow with a game in hand, being on 52 points from 19 games, with Coldstream remaining eighth, on 18 points from 20 games.

The latter saw Eyemouth miss out on an opportunity to climb to third place. They stay in fourth spot, with 28 points from 16 games, a point behind third-placed St Boswells. Berwick remain sixth, on 18 points from 15 games.

Aaron Hope got a hat-trick for Tweedmouth and Michael Antcliff two, with Luke Leah and Brandon Hossack chipping in with one apiece.

Three league games are lined up for this coming Saturday, one in each division.