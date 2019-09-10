Fifa20 is released on September 27 for Playstation4, Xbox One and PC

FIFA 20: EA Sports top 20 rated players

The latest instalment of the FIFA computer game - FIFA20 - goes on sale later this month including new features and player updates for the new season's game

But who will be the most in demand players when the game hits shelves on September 27 on Playstation4, Xbox One and PC? We reveal the top ranked players, starting with Antoine Griezmann in 20th place.

20th - Barcelona's new signing makes the top 20 (overall rating - 89)

1. Antoine Griezmann

19th - He's joined among the game's elite by fellow Frenchman and former Premier League winner at Leicester (89)

2. N'golo Kante

18th - Liverpool goalie helped the Reds to the Champions League (89)

3. Alisson Becker

17th - Big things are expected of Napoli's defender this year (89)

4. Kalidou Koulibaly

