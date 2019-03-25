Eyemouth United 1 Burntisland Shipyard 6: Fishermen lose to second bottom

Burntisland Shipyard, second bottom of the East of Scotland ‘B’ Conference, recorded an emphatic win over Eyemouth United at Warner Park on Saturday, but the gloss was taken off their victory by the serious injury suffered by Jonny Galloway.

With barely two minutes on the clock, the young midfielder landed awkwardly and dislocated his elbow.

Callum McAulay came on to replace the stricken Galloway and the Shipyard were ahead at the break as they made it three wins in four.

Charlie Simpson made the breakthrough in the 24th minute, stabbing a loose ball home after Eyemouth failed to clear a corner.

The hosts had a spell of pressure and Andrew Patterson blasted over and Ross Aitchison dragged an effort wide.

The action returned to the other end with Robbie Crawford sclaffing an attempt over and Simpson being denied by Muir who blocked with his legs.

The Shipyard were far more prolific when opportunities came their way at the start of the second half, scoring five goals in a devastating 12 minute spell.

The first came in the 52nd minute when Crawford volleyed home a Simpson cross for 2-0.

Two minutes later Simpson nodded home Grant Skinner’s pinpoint cross.

Kinnaird saw a strike cleared off the line but within seconds he found the net to make it 4-0.

It was five in the 61st minute when an Eyemouth defender could only turn Simpson’s cross-cum-shot into his own net.

Kinnaird netted his second in the 64th minute with Skinner again the provider.

Eyemouth pulled one back in the 69th minute as substitute Andrew Wilson rounded ‘keeper Ryan Adamson and finished from a tight angle. The big man’s power and directness was causing problems but it was too little, too late as the visitors saw out the match.