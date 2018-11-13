Eyemouth hammered in cup whilst Tweedmouth defeated in league

Eyemouth United were thrashed 15-2 by Tranent Juniors on Saturday, with new manager Gary Cardle taking charge of his first match in the Fishermen’s dugout.

Tranent, who have ex-Rangers man Ian Black among their ranks, defeated Eyemouth 11-1 just a couple of weeks ago, so it was always likely to be a difficult start for Cardle.

Tweedmouth were defeated 3-0 at home by Easthouses Lily

And so it proved, with Tranent taking 15 goals off their visitors in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup second round.

It was 15-2 with 72 minutes on the clock, before the hosts eased off for the remainder of the match.

Chris Robertson got the scoring up and running after four minutes and double his tally and his side’s lead after eight minutes.

Ben Miller made it three on 10 minutes, with Kayne Paterson, who scored six against Eyemouth in the league, grabbing his first on 17 minutes to make it 4-0.

Eyemouth grabbed two goals before the break, but Chris Robertson completed a hat-trick, Paterson grabbed his second, Bob Berry baggged once and an own goal as well as a brace for youngster Brad Barrett made it 10-2 at the break.

Barrett completed his hat-trick in the second half, as did Paterson who went on to score four. Fisher and Berry completed the scoring, with the latter making it two for his afternoon.

Meanwhile, Tweedmouth were defeated 3-0 by Easthouses Lily, with Chrissy Taylor, Lewis Russell and Jason Young scoring for the visitors.

Tweedmouth, who opened their new clubhouse at the weekend, will not play another home match until January.

Rangers remain rooted to the bottom of the East of Scotland Conference A table, with Easthouses Lily moving up and pushing Coldstream down to third from bottom.

Tweedmouth face Lily in two weeks away from home.