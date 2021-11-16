Duns and Tweedmouth Ammies keep up 100% records at top of amateur football leagues

Chirnside United players closing down Hawick United's Lewis Muir at the weekend (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Duns kept their winning streak going in the association’s A league with a 2-0 home defeat of Greenlaw, making it eight wins out of eight this season so far.

Their haul of 24 points takes them nine points clear of second-placed Langholm Legion, on 15 points from six games.

Didzis Paplavskis scored both the Dingers’ goals at New Hawthorn Park against Greenlaw, now without the services of co-manager David Knox following his departure in the hope of getting more game-time elsewhere.

Highfields United players trying to stop Hawick Colts' Ross Scott (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Chirnside United edged past Greenlaw, now in fourth place with 13 points from eight games, into third on goal difference, but with a game in hand on them, after beating third-bottom Hawick United 5-3 away at the weekend.

Saturday’s other two A league fixtures were home wins for Newtown and Tweeddale Rovers, by 5-2 against seventh-placed Hawick Waverley and 6-1 against basement side Ancrum respectively.

B league leaders Tweedmouth Amateurs also kept up their winning streak, seeing off Selkirk Victoria 4-1 at home to claim their eighth victory in as many games too.

Stow are second, with 15 points from five games, after beating Gala Hotspur 3-1 at home at the weekend.

Highfields United and Hawick Colts vying for possession (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Third-placed Biggar United, on 12 points from six games, also won, 7-2 at home to Hawick Legion.

The B league's other two results were a 1-1 draw for Coldstream Amateurs at home to Earlston Rhymers and a 4-1 home defeat for Kelso Thistle by Leithen Rovers.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Hawick Colts have kept up their 100% record in the C league, but they were run close by Highfields United on Saturday, only winning by the odd goal in 13.

That 7-6 home victory against the Berwick outfit makes it six wins out of six in the league for manager Geo Shepherd’s side as their debut season continues.

Their maximum tally of 18 points puts them five points clear of second-placed St Boswells in the table but they could yet be pegged back by third-placed Spittal Rovers as they’ve also got a 100% record with four wins out of four and two games in hand.

​​​​​​​St Boswells beat Berwick Colts 4-1 at home at the weekend and Spittal Rovers won 7-0 away against Gala Fairydean Rovers’ amateurs.