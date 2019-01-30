Dunipace 4 Eyemouth United 0: Eyemouth pass 100 goals conceded for season

Eyemouth were defeated 4-0 by third-bottom Dunipace on Saturday as their goals conceded tally passed the 100 mark for the season.

The game was effectively over after six minutes. The Pace’s Shanks rose well in the penalty area to power home a header from a McFadden corner in the second minute and open the scoring.

It could have been more than four, according to Dunipace manager Gary MacMillan

Less than 90 seconds later, Aidan Stevenson was fouled in the box but Eyemouth’s keeper saved McFadden’s penalty low to his left. From the corner, though, McFadden found the head of Aidan Stevenson, who doubled his tally for 2-0 inside five minutes.

And the Pace expected another penalty only a minute later. Again, a corner from McFadden found Shanks at the back post and he blasted towards goal, only to see his effort saved on the line by the hand of an Eyemouth defender. The match official waved play on, to everyone’s disbelief.

The home side extended their lead through MacPherson on 28 minutes as he latched on to a great reverse pass from McFadden to slot home.

There was a rare chance for the visitors moments before half time when home ‘keeper Kane was forced into his first save, and Eyemouth started the second half brightly too. Kane made three fine saves at the start to keep the score at 3-0.

An aerial duel at the back post

Dunipace’s Keir Stevenson had a goal ruled out for offside and youngster Leo Williamson found the keeper’s gloves with a couple of efforts that he may have wanted to do better with. The young striker, though, showed his promise late on as he collected a ball from Paton, skipped beyond his defender and pulled back for McFadden to bundle home for 4-0 in the 94th minute.

Eyemouth remain rooted to the bottom of the East of Scotland Conference ‘B’ after the result, now 13 points adrift of Dunipace and four behind second-bottom Burntisland Shipyard.