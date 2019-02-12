Dundonald Bluebell 13 Eyemouth United 0: Heavy cup exit for Fishermen

Eyemouth United travelled to Dundonald Bluebell on Saturday, with the winner of this first round tie going through to play Crossgates Primrose in the second round of the King cup.

Dundonald had Eyemouth under pressure from the start and it was no surprise when Campbell latched on to Rogerson’s fine pass to give them the lead.

United are back in league action this weekend with a trip to Bo'ness United

The same two players combined again for Dundonald’s second but this time it was Campbell who provided the cross for Rogerson to score at the back post.

Rogerson scored again from close range to increase Dundonald’s lead.

Eyemouth were struggling to create any chances at this point and fell further behind when McKenzie scored after the Eyemouth keeper had made a good save from Smith’s initial shot.

Gay got the fifth just before the break.

The second half looked as if it would be a long one for Eyemouth and that was how it turned out.

The Fishermen are searching for their first point of the campaign

McKenzie scored from the edge of the box before Rogerson set up Campbell for his second.

Moments later, Campbell scored again to get his hat-trick.

McKenzie got his third goal of the game after the visitors failed to clear their lines.

A shot from Campbell hit Smith on its way to goal for goal number ten.

McKenzie scored another before Rogerson scored with a penalty to get his first hatrick for “the bell”.

McKenzie completed the rout when he got his fifth and Dundonald’s thirteenth.

The Dundonald Bluebell club website noted that this game was over in the first ten minutes but gave full marks to Eyemouth’s young team for keeping on going and trying to make a game of it.

Eyemouth are, then, out of the cup and return to league actionthis weekend when they travel to face third place Bo’ness United in the East of Scotland League ‘B’ Conference.