Dunbar United 1 Coldstream 3: Streamers progress in King Cup

These sides faced each other for the third time this season on Tuesday in this King Cup second round match, with the winners facing a trip to Broxburn Athletic.

Coldstream were looking to get their season back on track after a heavy defeat against East Kilbride at the weekend, and started the game on the front foot before breaking the deadlock on 22 minutes when Kristian Dixon’s low cross was turned in by Matt Corfield.

The lead lasted only one minute. Dean Ballantyne was fouled in the box by two Coldstream defenders and the same player made no mistake from the resultant penalty to level at 1-1.

Seven minutes before the break the visitors were back ahead when Matt Corfield picked up the ball and floated the ball over the Dunbar keeper into the net.

On the hour mark, Matt Corfield rode two Dunbar tackles before the ball fell nicely for Shane Bonnington to fire high into the net and increase Coldstream’s lead.

The Streamers were awarded a penalty with three minutes as Shane Bonnington was upended by the Dunbar keeper. Phil Bright took the spot kick but blasted high over the bar.