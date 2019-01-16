Double defeat for Berwickshire in Waddell Cup despite valiant efforts

It was a double defeat for Berwickshire football teams in the second round of the Waddell Cup on Saturday, with Highfields and Coldstream both losing to fellow Borders sides.



Both teams took their respective games to extra time after draws at the 90-minute mark but neither could go on to win – with both falling to defeat in high-scoring matches.

Hawick Legion just knocked out Coldstream Amateurs (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Jed Legion defeated Highfields 4-2 on penalties after an incredible 5-5 draw – which was 3-3 at the end of regular time.

The full-time result will give encouragement to Highfields, who are two tiers below Jed Legion in the Borders Amateur Leagues – while their hosts play in the ‘A’ division and currently sit comfortably in mid-table, Highfields are sixth of 10 in the ‘C’ league.

Goal scorers for Highfields were France, Lillico, Wedderburn, Dodd and Wilson, with the club noting on Facebook they were extremely unlucky to come up short after a “committed” performance.

Coldstream Amateurs’ clash with Hawick Legion, on the other hand, could hardly have provided a more evenly matched contest – with just one point separating the sides in the ‘B’ division.

After the match finished 4-4 at the end of regular time, Hawick went on to win 6-5 in extra time in another high-scoring affair.

Coldstream Amateurs also announced that Brian Stuart’s time as their manager is over after 25 years, with Derek O’Donnell replacing the great servant.