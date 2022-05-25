Coldstream still in with chance of top-half finish, thanks to late winner against Dunipace

Coldstream celebrating one of their three goals against Dunipace on Saturday (Photo: Corine Briggs)

They go into their last match of the season, at second-bottom Craigroyston on Saturday, sitting seventh in the 15-team table, with 41 points from 27 games and could end up as high as fifth or as low as ninth depending on results on the day.

Saturday’s game at St Mark’s Park in Warriston in Edinburgh kicks off at 2.30pm.

Coldstream had to muster a late fightback to take all three points from their last home game of the season to keep up their challenge for a top-half finish.

Their third-placed visitors from near Falkirk, on 59 points from 27 games, were in the ascendancy early on and had the match’s first attempt on goal after Martin France got into the hosts’ box and got away a shot blocked by goalkeeper Mark Walters at his near post.

The visitors weren’t having it all their own way, though, as, approaching the half-hour mark, Coldstream took the lead when, following a Ben Wright corner, the ball ended up at the feet of Gary Windram and he sent a curling strike into a top corner from 20 yards out, giving visiting keeper Alexander Gilchrist no chance.

That lead didn’t last long, however, as Sam Colley netted from close range for an equaliser for the Denny side after getting on the end of a low Marc Sludden cross.

Dunipace went 2-1 ahead seven minutes into the second half via another Colley goal, but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

A long clearance from Walters on 75 minutes was chased down by Windram and he kick-started the hosts’ fightback for his second goal of the match by slotting it away to level up the scorelines once again.

It looked like it would end up all square as the scoreline remained at 2-2 on 90 minutes, but Coldstream were offered one last chance to go out with a winning flourish and seized it.

A left-footed Ejay Gay pass into Pace’s box was converted into an emphatic first-time shot by second-half substitute Bailey Paterson into a top corner of the net.