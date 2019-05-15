Coldstream boss Jonny Fairbairn praises players for successful season

Coldstream manager Jonny Fairbairn praised his players for a “successful” season, although he admitted not all of his lofty ambitions were quite fulfilled.

That doesn’t mean the season wasn’t impressive, though. It simply shows the heights to which Fairbairn wants to take the club.

Fairbairn (29) on the sidelines against Hawick RA

The Streamers went on a cup run which saw them compete in the Scottish Cup round two – where they were eventually beaten 6-0 by Highland League runners-up Brora Rangers.

In the East of Scotland League, Coldstream finished eighth in their conference. A mid-season three-point deduction did little to help their chances of reaching the top five and qualifying for next season’s East of Scotland Premiership but, in the end, Fairbairn’s side only came up short in the last few weeks of the season.

“It was a successful season,” Fairbairn told the Berwickshire News. “So many games were so memorable and I will remember some for the rest of my career.

“Strathspey Thistle in the Scottish Cup (2-0 away win) was big, going up there and putting on that kind of performance. The club hadn’t won a game in the Scottish Cup since the ‘60s and we won three this season, so that puts it in perspective.

“In the league campaign, we didn’t find that consistency away from home and that’s what it boils down to.”

The 29-year-old, who left Berwick Rangers in the summer, was disappointed not to make top five but realises that was a tough ask.

“It was always my own ambition to get into the top five,” he added. “You are either in the top five or you aren’t. Unless you are going for the title, that’s the only aim you’ve got.

“But it was always going be tough. If were were to get in there, we would have been punching well above our weight. Financially, these teams are way out of Coldstream’s league. That’s just reality.”

But the players were praised by the boss for pushing so close to the top five.

“The boys deserve great credit for getting as close as we did. It was such a new team and it was always going to take time.”