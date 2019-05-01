Coldstream boss Jonny Fairbairn praises players after awards night

After a goalless draw with Newtongrange Star brought an end to Coldstream’s campaign, the club hosted their awards night on Saturday evening.

Several awards were dished out on the evening as the Streamers, who finished seventh and missed out on promotion, celebrated a good first campaign for manager Jonny Fairbairn, who is still just 29.

Buster Briggs (18) was awarded the prize for top scorer, having bagged 22 in 23 starts, and also given young player of the year.

Manager Fairbairn told the Berwickshire News: “Buster has exceeded all expectations in scoring 22 goals and being a regular within the team.

“He has been a big, big help and he knows my style of play almost more than I do. He’s a very intelligent player and that maybe goes unnoticed.

“His movement and pressing has been a big feature in terms of how we play.”

Ross Straughan (25) was awarded the management and committee player of the year, Phil Bright (26) won the player’s player of the year and Matt Corfield picked up the most improved player award.

Fairbairn described Ross, who signed from Alnwick Town in the summer, as “irreplaceable” at the heart of the defence.

Phil Bright,also signed from north east club Alnwick, won the player’s player and has also been working overtime for Fairbairn, as a scout!

“Apart from being an excellent players, he has also been doing some scouting for me,” Jonny said.

“He’s in the RAF at Boulmer and that’s something we have been able to tap into with the talent there from all over the country. He’s introduced me to three excellent players.”

Matt Corfield won what was described as a “closely contested” battle for the most improved player award – with his manager describing him as an “intelligent” player who has put the graft in in training.

Jonny Fairbairn took over Coldstream this time last year after a poor season for the club, in which they finished below Eyemouth United – who they finished streets ahead of this year.

“It was a successful season when you sit down and look at things,” he added.

“So many games were memorable and I’ll remember them for the rest of my career.”