Coldstream and Eyemouth United deducted three points

Coldstream and Eyemouth United have been deducted three points for fielding ineligible players.

The three point deduction sets Eyemouth United into negative points, as they hadn't picked up a point all campaign. Meanwhile, Coldstream's chances of making the top five, and next season's East of Scotland Premiership, have taken a huge hit.

The Streamers are now 10 points adrift of Dunbar United in fifth place, with three games in hand and seven games left to play overall.

Eyemouth United Chairman Douglas Aitchison explained: "We were deducted three points, as were Coldstream, for fielding a player who had no international clearance."

Meanwhile, Eyemouth United are also on the search for a new manager after Gary Cardle left the club. Aitchison said it would be inappropriate to discuss Cardle's departure but said "it was his own personal decision"