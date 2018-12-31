Coldstream 5 Peebles Rovers 0: Big win for five star Streamers

Coldstream kept a clean sheet for the second game in succession, this time putting Peebles Rovers to the sword with a convincing five-goal victory.

The Streamers dominated from the start, twice striking the woodwork before Shane Bonnington curled a delightful left footed strike from 20 yards for his first goal of the season on 28 minutes.

Peebles keeper was beaten five times on the day

Buster Briggs extended the leadsoon after. Tenacious play from Gary Windram on the left won a penalty and Briggs stepped up and confidently despatched the spot kick to give the home side a fully deserved 2-0 lead at the interval.

Peebles enjoyed their best spell early in the second half, but the Coldstream backline of Ross Straughan, Ben Herdman and Max Fox protected goalkeeper Elliot Turnbull and allowed him a reasonably quiet afternoon. He was, however, called upon twice in the space of a few seconds when an uncleared corner gave the away side two chances to get back into the game but the big keeper saved both with his feet.

Kris Dixon put the result beyond any doubt with the third goal on 75 minutes as he finished off a superb break. Good work from substitute Bailey Paterson gave Bright room to pick out Dixon who converted brilliantly at the near post.

David Brown then picked out McCrudden on the right with a fine pass, the midfielder beat the first defender but his shot was blocked for a corner. If the visitors thought the danger had been averted, they were to be disappointed as Phil Bright, for the third time this season, scored direct from corner kick, his in swinging left foot delivery proved too hot too handle for the Peebles defenders and flew into the net for the fourth goal.

Kris Dixon in the thick of the action for the Streamers

With time running out Coldstream completed the scoring with a fine goal, Dixon played in Paterson on the right who fed a delightful first time pass into the feet of the onrushing McCrudden.

The midfielder capped an impressive performance by showing great composure to create space and fire in the fifth.