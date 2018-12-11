Coldstream 4 Leith Athletic 0: Big return to winning ways for Streamers

Coldstream returned to winning ways with an impressive 4-0 win to record their first league victory over Leith since September 2013.

The early exchanges were evenly contested, with Coldstream keeper Elliot Turnbull saving well from Daniel Garvey and Buster Briggs coming within inches of connecting with Phil Bright’s low cross at the other end.

Just before the half hour the deadlock was broken in spectacular fashion as Bright scored direct from a corner, the winger’s in swinging left foot kick flying into the net at the back post to leave McGinley helpless.

Minutes later Coldstream doubled the lead, this time Bright was the provider, his free kick from the left found the head of Corfield whose looping header drifted over McGinley and in.

Kris Dixon came close to adding another before the break but his header crashed against the angle of post and cross-bar and flew wide.

The visitors started the second period dominating possession but Coldstream held firm and twice came close to extending the lead on the break, Briggs and Corfield both clearing the cross bar when well placed.

Leith then had a great chance to get back into the match as Garvey broke clear of the Coldstream defence but Turnbull bravely dived at the striker’s feet to cleanly gather the ball in expert fashion.

Within minutes Coldstream had added another, substitute David Brown twisting run down the left ended with him delivering a delightful cross to the back post where Briggs was positioned to slam the ball home from close range.

Turnbull then saved well again, this time at the feet of Sonny Swanson as the visitors began to realise this was not to be their day.

The icing on the cake was added in the final minute when Dixon’s free kick from the right was met by Keiran Lee who stooped to head in at the Pavilion end to make the final score an emphatic 4-0 and give the Blues a fully deserved three points.