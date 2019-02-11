Coldstream 3 Dunbar United 2: Fitting tribute paid to trio of club legends

Coldstream extended their unbeaten run to six games with a superb performance and victory over Dunbar United on an emotional afternoon for the club on Saturday.

Prior to kick off Jim Leifer delivered a fitting and poignant tribute to Gerald Tait, Jock Purves and Ian “Pea” Oliver who all sadly passed away in recent days and this was followed by an impeccably observed minute of silence. All three will be greatly missed by the club.

Coldstream grew into the contest and were rewarded with a penalty on 13 minutes when Buster Briggs was sent through on goal only to be brought down by Grant Thomson in the area.

Kris Dixon took the spot kic and his effort was blocked by John Johnstone in the Seasiders’ goal but he was first to react to slam the rebound home for 1-0.

Coldstream added a deserved second goal on 24 minutes. Dixon’s cross from the left found Matt Corfield at the back post and the striker did brilliantly to fire the ball across goal to find Briggs who nodded goal number 15 of the season.

Dunbar tried to hit back as Steven Tait found space in the Coldstream area only to see his well struck shot clear the cross bar and the Streamers held on for 2-0 at half-time.

Dunbar began the second period in determined fashion and their efforts paid off in the 55th minute. Tait again drove on from left-back to fire a shot on target, Turnbull did well to block only to see the ball spin towards goal. Allan’s valiant attempt to clear was in vain as the ball spun off his boot to find the bottom corner.

Coldstream were awarded a second penalty of the afternoon minutes later when Bonnington’s run into the box was halted by a shove from Steven Kean. Bonnington picked himself up, placed the ball on the spot and saw his shot saved and held by Johnstone.

The missed spot kick looked like it might prove be a turning point in the match as Dunbar took advantage of the let off to equalise.

But this Coldstream side are made of sterner stuff. With less than ten minutes to go, Heugh won a free kick just outside the area which Bright curled into the top corner.

Three goals and three points were fitting on a day when three club greats were remembered.