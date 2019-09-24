Coldstream 2-5 Whitehill Welfare: Streamers exit FNQ Cup

Colstream crashed out of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup after a 5-2 defeat to Whitehill Welfare.

First-half mistakes proved costly as Premier Division Whitehill stormed into a four-goal half-time lead and there was no way back for the Streamers.

The visitors from Rosewell ran out deserved winners, but a Coldstream starting XI that included five teenagers can take great encouragement from this performance.

Daryl Devlin opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a back-post header, followed by a second when Whitehill player/manager Craig Meikle powerfully headed home from a corner.

The game got away from the Blues in the closing minutes of the first half, first Ben Wright fouled Devlin in the box to allow Ryan McCallum to score the third from the spot in the 43rd minute. In the final action of the first half Coldstream keeper Elliot Turnbull couldn’t get enough on Scott Wright’s shot as it agonisingly crossed the line by millimetres to make it 4-0.

Early in the second half Whitehill were reduced to ten men when Wayne Sproule received a second yellow card and Coldstream went on to ‘win’ the second half with a much-improved display which could have produced more goals.

Buster Briggs missed a great chance from a Sam Dawson delivery in the 60th minute, but from another superb Dawson cross four minutes later he found the back of the net for his 11th goal of the season.

Hopes of a comeback were extinguished by another Devlin goal soon after but to their credit the Steamers hit back straight away, again it was the left foot of Dawson causing problems for the Whitehill defence, this time Meikle slicing the cross into his own net.

Dawson struck the bar late on but the Midlothian side deservedly progressed to the third round.

Coldstream: Turnbull, Brock, Pacitti, Dawson, Fox, Wright (Knox 65), Bonnington, Dixon, Briggs (Johnson 79), Malcolm, Renton. Subs: Knox, Johnson, McBay.