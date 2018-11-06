Coldstream 1 Newtongrange Star 3: Star shine bright against Streamers

Ten-man Coldstream slipped to defeat against a strong Newtongrange Star side on Saturday after losing goal keeper Mark Walters to a red card early in the first half.

The early exchanges were evenly contested, Phil Bright going close to opening the scoring for the Streamers and Kyle Scott doing likewise for Nitten.

Both teams were playing some good football and the crowd were starting to look forward to a close encounter when disaster struck for Coldstream. George Hunter broke clear of the Coldstream defence and was fouled on the edge of the area by Walters. The referee had no hesitation in sending the big keeper for an early shower.

The unfortunate Gary Windram was replaced by substitute keeper Elliot Turnbull whose first action was to pick the ball from his own net after a fierce free kick from eighteen yards by Dale O’Hara.

Worse was to follow in the 27th minute when a low cross from the right was turned in from close range by Scott to give the visitors a two-goal advantage.

Coldstream fought hard to get back into the contest, Kieran Lee shooting high from distance and a goal bound Matt Corfield effort being blocked near the line, howeber Star remained two up at the break.

Lee gave the hosts hope in the second half, finishing well past Renton to reduce the deficit to a single goal.

The Blues were given further encouragement when numerical parity was restored as Jim Young received the game’s second red card for a foul on Harbottle, however it was the visitors who scored the decisive fourth goal.

The impressive Hunter collected the ball in the inside left channel, turned and fired an unstoppable curling effort into the top corner from 25 yards.

Both teams continued to push for more goals and Turnbull was at his best as he pulled off a string of fine saves, while Dixon, Harbottle and Lee all went close at the other end.