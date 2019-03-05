Coldstream 0 East Kilbride 7: Classy Lowland League leaders too much for Streamers

Coldstream were knocked out of the South Challenge Cup on Saturday as they proved no match for Lowland League leaders East Kilbride.

Kilby dominated from the start and took the lead in the third minute. Cammy Russell whipped the ball into the box and it fell Sean Winter who finished easily.

It got worse for the Blues in the eighth minute when Russell delivered an excellent corner that was met by the head of David Proctor to bullet home the second.

The visitors were awarded a penalty for Michael Allan’s foul on Winter. Jamie Longworth stepped up to the spot but his effort was well saved by Mark Walters.

This was only a brief respite and the third goal arrived in the 40th minute. Owen Bell’s delivery found McNeil who headed home at the back post.

The one-way traffic continued in the second half and further goals from Winter and McNeil saw East Kilbride five goals up before the hour.

Craig Malcolm’s header from a corner deflected in off Allan in the 66th minute and six minutes later Malcolm scored the seventh and final goal.

Coldstream have the chance to recover from this defeat when they travel to face Dunbar United tonight (Tuesday, March 5)