Christmas Review: Berwickshire teams in the East of Scotland League

Given that this week's is the last edition of the Berwickshire News to be published before Christmas (I know...) and every single football and rugby match in the area was called off due to hideous weather this weekend, the timing is perfect to have a look back at the season so far.

Berwick Rangers have improved since the arrival of Johnny Harvey, but still sit ninth in League Two – and the rest of the area’s football sides, at least the East of Scotland ones, are at the wrong end of their respective tables too.

Streamers boss Jonny Fairbairn (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

The entire East of Scotland landscape changed dramatically in the summer, with 26 new clubs joining the league – 24 of whom left the East region juniors to do so.

That has meant the league, which all three Berwickshire sides were already familiar with, has become a considerable deal more competitive – and has split into three conferences.

Coldstream are the only side from the area to pick up any points, with 13 from their opening eight fixtures in Conference A. With a few games in hand, Coldstream still have a chance of finishing fifth, which would assure they qualify for the inaugral Premier Division which starts next season.

The top five teams from each conference qualify for the 16-team league, but conference winners have a chance of promotion to the Lowland League as well.

Tweedmouth Rangers in early season action at Bo'ness United - one of the divisions top sides.

Tweedmouth Rangers, also competing in conference A, won’t be in that league.

The league has been a struggle for Rangers, who have no points and a goal difference of -60. Scorelines are improving, but points are yet to come for the side formed in 2010.

And it’s a similar story at Eyemouth United, who have failed to put a point on the board in Conference B.

With a goal difference of -70 and having conceded 81 times in 12 matches, it’s been a tough season for the Fishermen – although they only sit a few points behind Dunipace and Burntisland Shipyard, new entrants to the league from lower levels of the junior ranks.

Just one of the many goals conceded by Eyemouth United this season - celebrated by Tynecastle. The future of the club will hopefully be brighter under new management.

Eyemouth will hope that their new management team, Gary Cardle and Ross Aitchison - who have been in place since mid November, can turn around their fortunes.