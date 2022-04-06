Chirnside United still up for cup but Duns and Coldstream both knocked out

Langlee Amateurs captain Danny Bolton in action against Duns Amateurs at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie )

Chirnside United were Saturday’s sole success story, with Duns Amateurs being eliminated that same day and Coldstream Amateurs having lost the night before.

Beveridge Cup holders Langlee Amateurs beat Duns 4-1 at home to book a semi-final place, and the day’s other quarter-final in that contest saw hosts Chirnside United edge past Tweeddale Rovers 5-4 on spot-kicks after extra time finished with the score tied at 4-4.

Shaun Hardie scored twice for Langlee, with Danny Simpson and Des Sutherland netting their others and Conor Devaney replying for Duns.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damien Marciniak in possession for St Boswells against Highfields United (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Adam Turner, Joe Condy and Rory Williams scored for Chirnside, assisted by an own goal, and Grant Wilson got a hat-trick for their Peebles opposition, two of them from the penalty spot, with Blair Meikle also on target.

Coldstream lost 5-0 at home to Tweedmouth Amateurs in a Walls Cup quarter-final last Friday night, with Brandon Hossack and Luke Leah both scoring at the double, one of the latter’s being from the penalty spot, and the hosts contributing an own goal.

Another Walls Cup quarter-final on Saturday between hosts Jed Legion and Earlston Rhymers went to penalties as well after finishing all square at 1-1, with the former prevailing 4-3.

Saturday’s other cup tie was a 3-0 Walls Cup first-round win for Leithen Rovers at home to Kelso Thistle, with Andrew Edmiston, Greg Zokas and Andrew Clark netting for the hosts.

Langlee Amateurs defending against Duns at the weekend (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

A late equaliser on Saturday denied Hawick Colts a chance to avenge the 5-2 away defeat at Spittal Rovers in February that halted a nine-game winning streak going back to the start of the Border Amateur Football Association C division season in mid-August.

Being held to a 2-2 draw by the Northumbrians at home means the hosts, on 31 points from 13 games, remain only five points clear of them at the top of the table, having played three games more.

Manager Geo Shepherd’s side had to overturn a one-goal deficit at half-time to get their noses in front, courtesy of goals by Ross Douglas and Ash Langford, only to be pegged back late on.

Both Spittal’s goals were scored by Thomas Grey.

Colts are up against Spittal at home again this coming Saturday in a Sanderson Cup semi-final, the other semi seeing Lauder host Berwick Colts that same afternoon.

Last weekend’s other C division fixtures yielded home wins for Berwick Colts and St Boswells, by 3-0 against Lauder and 5-0 against Highfields United respectively, and a 4-1 home defeat for Tweeddale Rovers Colts versus Eyemouth United Amateurs.

Siris Davidson got a hat-trick for St Boswells and their other scorers were Lee Macrae and Stephen Deacon.