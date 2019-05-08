Chirnside United 3 Hawick Waverley 4: Late comeback breaks Berwickshire hearts

Two goals in the closing minutes of the game saw Chirnside United fall to a dramatic defeat in the final of the Beveridge Cup against Hawick Waverley at Woodside Park, Kelso.



In what turned out to be a free scoring, highly competitive encounter, Chirnside drew first blood by breaking the deadlock in the 11th minute. Rory Williams swung a cross over the face of the goalmouth, which was slotted home by Lee Hannan.

The winners, Hawick Waverley

Minutes later Hawick keeper Ali Willison denied Chirnside a second, in putting up the shutters with a excellent save from Jamie Logie, who had been put in the clear by a Daniel Blackie pass.

With 19 minutes gone though United did add to their tally, when Blackie tucked away a Williams cross.

It was not looking good for Waverley at this stage, but the league champions gradually began to find their feet, and in the 27th minute reduced the leeway.

After Chirnside keeper Steven Shennan had pushed away a angled Andrew Maltman shot, the ball broke into the path of Grant Gass who scored.

After Davis Hope and Craig McCutcheon had came to equalising, Willison thwarted Williams at the other end with a excellent stop.

In the second half Waverley began to step up their game, and McCutcheon rattled the post with a angled drive.

Waverley kept plugging away, after Shennan had saved twice from Taylor Hope and got on a level pegging in the 69th minute.

Shennan failed to hold a high floating Simon Philbin free kick and Davis Hope cashed in by tucking home the loose ball.

Daniel Patteden then missed a opportunity to regain Chirnside's lead, only to blaze over the bar.

With 15 minutes remaining, the Berwickshire side however did achieve this. Blackie, who impressed throughout, doing the business by breaking through on his own to net.

Waverley were behind again but still had plenty to offer and showing great character came surging back to grab two quick silver goals in the last five minutes. The first arriving when Davis Hope touched in a Philbin free kick.

Two minutes later, what was to be a last gasp winning goal arrived. McColm emerging Waverley’s marksman after being setup by Taylor Hope.