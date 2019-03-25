Broxburn Athletic 2 Coldstream 1: Streamers unfortunate in King Cup exit

Coldstream’s first ever visit to Albyn Park ended in disappointment on Saturday as they were eliminated from the King Cup by Conference C leaders Broxburn Athletic.

Broxburn started strongly and showed why they have a 100% home record in their division this season, but Coldstream were unfortunate to lose this one.

Craig Heugh committed a foul on the edge of the box and the resultant free kick was expertly dispatched into the top corner by ex-Spartans player Jack Beasley for 1-0.

The home side twice went close to extending the lead through Zander Miller and Chris Townsley.

The Streamers had weathered the storm and began to grow into the game. Just before the break Heugh was found by Bonnington only to see his drive from the edge of the box fly narrowly wide.

Five minutes after the restart, Coldstream thought they had equalised when Paterson found the back of the net – only for it to be ruled out by the assistant referee’s flag.

The Streamers defence was powerless to prevent the second goal arriving in the 69th minute. Beasley found space on the right before driving into the box to power an unstoppable drive past Elliot Turnbull for 2-0.

Coldstream didn’t let their heads go down as they hit back three minutes later. Herdman collected the ball fully 40 yards from goal and unleashed a thunderbolt of a shot that crashed off the underside of the bar and bounced off the line. Substitute Buster Briggs reacted first and did brilliantly to head over Wallace and into the net to reduce the deficit.

Coldstream continued to press and, in the 89th minute, Windram crossed for Dixon, who smacked a left foot shot which ‘keeper Wallace turned onto the post and to safety.

Incredibly, the Streamers came close again moments later as David Brown’s cross found the head of Ross Straughan – but his goalbound effort was again brilliantly saved by Wallace, who tipped the ball onto the bar.