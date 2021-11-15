Bonnyrigg Rose in cup next up for Coldstream after seven-game unbeaten run in league ends with 6-0 defeat

Haddington Athletic beating Coldstream 6-0 on saturday (Photo: Corine Briggs)

Next up for the Streamers is a trip to Midlothian this coming Saturday for a third-round South Challenge Cup tie against Scottish Lowland Football League high-flyers Bonnyrigg Rose, with kick-off at 3pm.

Rose are currently 11 points clear at the top of their table, two tiers above their visitors in the Scottish football pyramid, with 52 points from 20 games, after a 2-0 home victory at New Dundas Park against Gala Fairydean Rovers at the weekend.

Saturday’s 6-0 away defeat in East Lothian following a second-half collapse, after going into the break only a single goal down, leaves Coldstream seventh in East of Scotland Football League first division conference A, with 24 points from 14 games, 16 points behind their hosts.

They’d gone seven league games undefeated prior to that thumping, not having lost previously since going down 4-0 away to Dunipace on Saturday, August 7.

Haddington, on the other hand, were able to stretch an unbeaten run of their own to 25 games, not having lost so far this season and having been held to a draw only once, back in July.

The hosts’ scorers at their Millfield Park home ground were Shaun Hill with a hat-trick, having netted on 41 minutes, 82 and 86, plus Gordon Harris on 56, Guy McGarry on 66 and Alassan Jones on 76.

There was little warning of the collapse to come as half-time neared as the Streamers were very much in the game at that point, with only one goal separating the two sides, thanks to a poor clearance by Chrissy Briggs falling to Hill to pick out the top corner of the visitors’ net from 25 yards out.

Briggs atoned for that error two minutes later by playing in his brother Buster, but he shot wide with only home goalkeeper Dale Cornet to beat to level the scores.